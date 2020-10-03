-
Doug Ghim posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Ghim finished his round tied for 10th at 8 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Doug Ghim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 5 under for the round.
