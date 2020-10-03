Doc Redman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and J.T. Poston, Kristoffer Ventura, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Redman's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.