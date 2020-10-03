In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Keegan Bradley and Aaron Wise; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, McCarthy hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McCarthy's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.