In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Trahan's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Trahan's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Trahan had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.