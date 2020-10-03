  • Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners sinks 16-footer for birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.