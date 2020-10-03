-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks 16-footer for birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Conners's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
At the 584-yard par-5 14th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
