Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Cameron Davis and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk's tee shot went 198 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kirk hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kirk chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kirk got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.