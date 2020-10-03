  • Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie rolls in impressive 40-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

