Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie rolls in impressive 40-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reavie's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reavie hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 1 under for the round.
