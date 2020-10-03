In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Seiffert finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kristoffer Ventura, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Chase Seiffert's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Seiffert had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.