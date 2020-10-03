-
Strong putting brings Charley Hoffman an even-par round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charley Hoffman birdies No. 5 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Charley Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.
