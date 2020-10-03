-
Charl Schwartzel comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel jars long birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Charl Schwartzel sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Charl Schwartzel had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.
Schwartzel tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schwartzel's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.
