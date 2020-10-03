Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Villegas's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Villegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 2 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.