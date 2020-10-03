In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Cameron Davis and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Aaron Wise, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Tringale chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Tringale's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Tringale hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Tringale went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.