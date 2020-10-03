-
-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to even-par for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.