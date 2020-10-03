In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Davis finished his round in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Sergio Garcia, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Davis's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Davis hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Davis hit his 266 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Davis to 8 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 9 under for the round.