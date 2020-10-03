C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 third, C.T. Pan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Pan had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Pan's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 4 under for the round.