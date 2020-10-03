-
Brian Harman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kristoffer Ventura and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 184 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.
