Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 4th at 13 under with Kristoffer Ventura; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Snedeker's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

Snedeker hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Snedeker had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.