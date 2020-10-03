In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue, Kristoffer Ventura, Corey Conners, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Haas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Haas's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Haas had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Haas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.