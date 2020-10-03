-
Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round in 64th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 5th at 10 under.
Beau Hossler got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hossler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
