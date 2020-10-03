In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Lahiri's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Lahiri got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lahiri's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.