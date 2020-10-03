-
Andrew Putnam putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Sergio Garcia, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Andrew Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.
Putnam tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.
