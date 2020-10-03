-
Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 14 under; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler McCumber and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Schenk's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
