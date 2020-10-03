-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Aaron Wise in the third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2020
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Charley Hoffman; Cameron Davis and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Aaron Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Wise hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Wise's 180 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.