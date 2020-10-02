Zack Fischer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fischer finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Fischer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Fischer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fischer to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Fischer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fischer to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Fischer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fischer to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Fischer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fischer to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Fischer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fischer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Fischer had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fischer to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Fischer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fischer to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Fischer's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.