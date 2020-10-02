-
-
Zach Johnson putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Zach Johnson makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Zach Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.