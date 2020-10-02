Zac Blair hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 138th at 5 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Chappell is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Blair got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Blair got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Blair to 5 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Blair chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Blair chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Blair chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Blair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Blair hit his 132 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.