Xinjun Zhang shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Kevin Chappell is in 1st at 9 under; Scott Stallings, Jimmy Walker, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Michael Gligic and Peter Malnati are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to even for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Zhang got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.
