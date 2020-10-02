Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Clark had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.