In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, William McGirt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 10th, McGirt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, McGirt hit his 124 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, McGirt's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McGirt's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.