Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Will Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 152 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Zalatoris at 1 under for the round.