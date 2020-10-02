-
Will Gordon putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Gordon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Will Gordon's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
