Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bryan hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Bryan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 4 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

Bryan tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.