  • Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Wesley Bryan sinks a 58-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.