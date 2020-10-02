-
Vincent Whaley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Whaley's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Whaley's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
