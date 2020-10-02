-
-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's tee shot went 139 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Taylor's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.