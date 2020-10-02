In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, McCumber's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McCumber hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, McCumber hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

At the 584-yard par-5 14th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCumber to 3 under for the round.