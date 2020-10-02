In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Merritt's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 202 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.