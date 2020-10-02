Tom Lewis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Lewis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lewis chipped in his fifth from 12 yards, scoring a par. This kept Lewis at even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lewis's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lewis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.