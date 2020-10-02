In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 176 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hoge's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 4 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 under for the round.