In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tim Wilkinson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 128th at 3 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Chappell is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 137 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Wilkinson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wilkinson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Wilkinson hit his 151 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 3 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

Wilkinson tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to 3 over for the round.