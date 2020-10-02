In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 126th at 3 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ted Potter, Jr. got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ted Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Potter, Jr.'s 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Potter, Jr. had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Potter, Jr.'s 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.