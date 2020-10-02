-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Gooch's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.