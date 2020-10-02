-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.