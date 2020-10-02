In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round in 143rd at 9 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kang tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 43 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kang hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kang's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 fifth, Kang hit his 144 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 7 over for the round.