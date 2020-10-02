Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Stewart Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Cink chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cink chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Cink to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Cink had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.