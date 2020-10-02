  • Stewart Cink putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.