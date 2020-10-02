-
Steve Lewton shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Steve Lewton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lewton finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Lewton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lewton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewton to even for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lewton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Lewton at even-par for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lewton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lewton to 1 over for the round.
Lewton got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewton to even for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Lewton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to 1 over for the round.
