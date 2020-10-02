-
Si Woo Kim posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
