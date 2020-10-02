-
Sergio Garcia shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 3rd at 8 under with Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Charley Hoffman; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; and Kristoffer Ventura is in 2nd at 9 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Garcia's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
