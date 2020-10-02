Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Straka's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Straka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.