  • Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 7 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.