Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 7 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, and Sergio Garcia; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; and Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Muñoz's his second shot went 28 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
