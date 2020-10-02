Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 88th at even par; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cappelen hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cappelen's tee shot went 133 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cappelen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cappelen to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cappelen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.